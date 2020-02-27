SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Update

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 926,200 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the January 30th total of 790,800 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SurModics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Get SurModics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 91,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,167. SurModics has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $58.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $481.29 million, a PE ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.04.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Equities analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,963.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SurModics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SurModics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SurModics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SurModics during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SurModics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.