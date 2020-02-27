Susan (Susie) Corlett Buys 4,405 Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Susan (Susie) Corlett bought 4,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.08 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,997.40 ($28,366.95).

ASX ILU traded down A$0.16 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$8.69 ($6.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$9.50 and a 200 day moving average of A$8.91. Iluka Resources Limited has a one year low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a one year high of A$11.19 ($7.94).

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.