sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $712.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00010586 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market cap of $5.18 million and $712.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 5,556,217 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

