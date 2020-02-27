Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Buys $441,750.00 in Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $441,750.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 291,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,854. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

