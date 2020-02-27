Svb Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 58,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $672.14 million, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.74. Vericel has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,395,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.