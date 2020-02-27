Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equillium in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equillium by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 151,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

