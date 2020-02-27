Svb Leerink Weighs in on T2 Biosystems Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for T2 Biosystems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 706.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,741 shares of company stock valued at $79,423. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.