Swarm (SWM) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $932.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

