Swipe (SXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.47 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $65.47 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00012059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.02619903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00218760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

