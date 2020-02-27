Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.36-2.50 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.53 EPS.

SYKE stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $31.64. 9,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SYKE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.