Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,307,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $21,854,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $19,930,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.88. 1,443,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,541. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

