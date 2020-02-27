Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 979,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

Shares of SNPS traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

