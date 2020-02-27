Synthomer (SYNT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Synthomer (LON: SYNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2020 – Synthomer was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 375 ($4.93).

2/18/2020 – Synthomer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/13/2020 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – Synthomer had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Synthomer had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2020 – Synthomer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of SYNT traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 291.80 ($3.84). 765,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synthomer PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 334.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.61.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

