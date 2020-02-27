Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $52.70. 371,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.35, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,631. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

