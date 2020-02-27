Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.13

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.11, $4.92, $62.56 and $119.16. Tael has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $611,241.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00495035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.76 or 0.06618283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005394 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $18.11, $34.91, $10.00, $4.92, $5.22, $7.20, $62.56, $6.32, $119.16, $13.96 and $45.75. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.