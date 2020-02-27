TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.51 ($26.17).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €23.76 ($27.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is €23.88 and its 200 day moving average is €22.10. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 52 week high of €24.98 ($29.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

