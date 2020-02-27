TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.51 ($26.17).

TEG stock opened at €23.76 ($27.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 12 month high of €24.98 ($29.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.88 and its 200 day moving average is €22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

