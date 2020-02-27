Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

TAIT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 26,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,054. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taitron Components by 983.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taitron Components by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.