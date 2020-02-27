TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce sales of $575.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $551.17 million and the highest is $605.66 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted sales of $488.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,700,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

