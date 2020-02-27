Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up about 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $767,225.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,316 shares of company stock worth $19,481,161 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,429. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -156.35 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

