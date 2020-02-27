Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Targa Resources stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 162,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.74. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -449.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.