Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target (up from GBX 215 ($2.83)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.07 ($2.84).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 206.40 ($2.72) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Robert Noel bought 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). Also, insider Irene Dorner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders purchased 51,491 shares of company stock worth $10,305,436 over the last three months.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

