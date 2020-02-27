TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of TWODY opened at $30.52 on Thursday. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

About TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.