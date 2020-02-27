TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,088 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.07% of TCF Financial worth $77,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TCF Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

