TCW Group Inc. Acquires 17,705 Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 6.24% of Kingstone Companies worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 5,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,707.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,358 shares of company stock worth $45,279. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

KINS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,622. Kingstone Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.