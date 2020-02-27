TCW Group Inc. Acquires 244,865 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,865 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Altice USA worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. 10,841,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,301. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

