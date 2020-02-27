TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 194.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,452. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.45 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

