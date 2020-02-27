TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,055,587 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,055,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6,109.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,993,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,279. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

