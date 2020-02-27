TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $75.52 on Thursday, hitting $1,314.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,467.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $903.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

