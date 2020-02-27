TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 55,641 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,855,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

