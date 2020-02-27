TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. 4,530,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,537. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

