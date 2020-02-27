TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,534,000 after purchasing an additional 527,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $6.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.80. 3,833,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

