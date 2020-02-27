TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

CHTR stock traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $508.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.53 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

