TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total transaction of $9,694,773.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded down $15.16 on Thursday, reaching $549.47. 670,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $633.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.54. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

