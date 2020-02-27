TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vail Resorts worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

