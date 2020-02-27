TCW Group Inc. Has $11.25 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after buying an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after buying an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,731,000 after buying an additional 186,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,408,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,679. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

