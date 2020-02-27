TCW Group Inc. Has $13.42 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $85,651,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

Shares of ISRG traded down $14.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $544.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,670. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.65 and a 200-day moving average of $557.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

