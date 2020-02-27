TCW Group Inc. Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,867 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 246,011 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $3,872,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.