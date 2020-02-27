TCW Group Inc. Has $18.42 Million Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after acquiring an additional 294,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,752 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.78. 578,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,942. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.59. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

