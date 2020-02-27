TCW Group Inc. Has $21.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 55,489 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.83. 42,193,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,454,248. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $255.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

