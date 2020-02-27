TCW Group Inc. Has $25.71 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,050 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $25,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

HIG traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. 3,353,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

