TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Alteryx worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 19.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 40.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $470,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,162 shares of company stock worth $57,296,435. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.03.

Alteryx stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.94. 2,010,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.90. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

