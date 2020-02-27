TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 194,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ ILPT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.