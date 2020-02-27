TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.44. 3,039,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $160.39 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.