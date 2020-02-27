TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,842 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,006,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

