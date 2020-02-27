TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,745,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.15. 610,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

