TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,988. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

