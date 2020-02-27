TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 666,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,260,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,739 shares of company stock worth $5,330,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

