TCW Group Inc. Purchases 827 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $8.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.95. 3,685,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,297. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $166.07 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

