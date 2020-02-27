TCW Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,670,000 after buying an additional 234,915 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. 2,412,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,760 shares of company stock worth $3,542,301. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.